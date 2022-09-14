Mayor Eric Adams takes shot at Bill DeBlasio’s Spanish skills

Mayor Eric Adams took a jab at his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, on Tuesday at a light-hearted City Hall event with his counterpart from the Spanish capital, the chief executive of Madrid.

Adams made the crack when asked if he speaks Spanish or is learning the language by a reporter who observed that Hizzoner — unlike predecessors de Blasio and Michael Bloomberg — does not make remarks at press conferences en español.

“Mi casa, su casa,” he responded. “Every day I practice and I love the Spanish language. A lot of my staff are Spanish speakers.”

Adams continued: “But I don’t want to do the de Blasio version that butchers the Spanish language. I want to give it the respect that it deserves.”

The mayor’s press team did not allow City Hall reporters who attended the event to ask Adams about the issues gripping his administration, most prominently its handling of the influx of 11,000 migrants which threatens to overwhelm the shelter system.

A de Blasio spokesman declined to comment.

DeBlasio was the mayor of New York City from 2014 to 2021.

Paul Martinka