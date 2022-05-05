Mayor Eric Adams still in Los Angeles as crime worsens in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams has been on a campaign-funded jaunt to Los Angeles for more than two days as new data showed major crime continued to surge and a poll revealed his approval ratings have sunk over the issue.

While Adams was set to return to New York City early Thursday morning, his press team announced that he had been forced to cancel his first five previously scheduled public appearances of the day because of a “last-minute flight cancellation.”

Adams’ red-eye flight on United Airlines — paid for by his mayoral campaign, his staff said — was nixed while he was at an LA airport Wednesday night, according to a City Hall rep. He is now scheduled to arrive in the five boroughs in the afternoon, the spokesman told The Post.

Before the flight cancelation, the mayor had an unusually a busy public event itinerary that included a 10 a.m. speech at a hurricane awareness tour in Queens’ John F. Kennedy Airport; attendance at an 11 a.m. clergy breakfast in the borough; and a 1:15 pm announcement on transportation corridors known as Greenways.

But he also had to postpone an event on a topic vital to his post — a 2:30 p.m. mayoral control rally at City Hall to push for continued control over the city’s school system, which Albany lawmakers refused to include in their recently passed budget despite Gov. Kathy Hochul’s request for a four-year extension of the measure.

Eric Adams participates in a panel discussion during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills on May 4, 2022. Lauren Justice/Bloomberg via Getty Images

While in California, Adams on Wednesday participated at an hour-long “digital transformation” panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference, and later visited the the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Museum of Tolerance to commemorate Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s independence day, according to his public schedule.

It’s unclear how Adams — who flew to the City of Angels Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson — spent his time on Tuesday during the day, but in the evening he attended a party with comedian Dave Chappelle, after the star was attacked on stage.

Adams’ delayed return to the Big Apple came a day after a new Quinnipiac University poll found the mayor’s honeymoon appears to be over. Along with his overall voter support sinking to 43% approve 37% disapprove — down from the 46% – 27% the institution measured in a February survey — 54% of registered voters now disapprove of the former NYPD captain “handling” of crime while just 37% give him a thumbs up.

Crime has continued to rear its head in NYC. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

The public safety figures also represent a steep decline compared to a Quinnipiac survey released in early February, which showed only 35% of New York City voters were dissatisfied with how he’s addressed crime and 49% are satisfied with him on the issue.

Additionally, the poll revealed 56% of voters disapproved of Adams’ “handling” of homelessness while only 41% of respondents approve of it.

“I guess if I was the mayor and ran on crime and homelessness and can’t wave a magic wand to fix both like I claimed, I could I’d stay in Los Angeles too,” quipped a Democratic political operative, who noted it was bizarre for Adams to fly to LA for “some weird panel.”

Guardian Angels founder Curits Sliwa — a former Republican mayoral contender whom Adams handily beat in the November general election — declared the often nattily dressed mayor should “get to work.”

Adams wore this flashy, politically charged jacket to the Met Gala about ending gun violence. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

“Enough with the swagger. We know you’re a fashionista,” said Sliwa, whose civilian patrol group began patrolling Forest Hills on Thursday after a couple of recent murders shocked the normally staid neighborhood. “It’s time to dig in. The swagger man has no plan. He better get to work.””He’s hanging out in LA with Dave Chappelle,” he scoffed. “Give me a break.”

Mike Kink — executive director, Strong Economy For All Coalition, a left-leaning group — told The Post the Hizzoner has not held true to his previously promised priorities since taking office.

“Mayor Adams ran as the champion of the working class, but it’s looking more and more like he’s governing as the mayor for the billionaire class and the crypto bros,” he said, referencing the mayor’s cryptocurrency boosterism and connections.

Adams’ trip to LA also came a day after he hobnobbed with celebrities including actor Ansel Elgort at the Met Gala while wearing a snazzy tuxedo with custom-made patterns and “END GUN VIOLENCE” emblazoned on the back.

But since Adams wore the statement outfit Monday evening at the Gilded Age-themed event and decamped from New York City Tuesday morning, the city’s shootings continued.

Mayor Eric Adams and girlfriend Tracey Collins attend the 2022 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On Tuesday, a fast-food worker obsessed with ghost guns killed a man and hurt two innocent bystanders by opening fire with one of the untraceable weapons in a Bronx store, cops and sources previously said. The next morning, an 18-year-old was left fighting for her life after she was found shot in the head inside a Crown Heights building, police said.

Wednesday afternoon, the mother of an NYPD officer was fatally shot twice in the head at her Queens home after answering her door.

Early Thursday morning, two men were shot dead at a makeshift Midtown Manhattan recording studio. That came after on Wednesday night the five boroughs saw two non-fatal shootings — one in the Bronx, where two men in their early thirties were shot during a dispute outside, and another on Staten Island, where an 18-year-old was shot in the stomach, according to the NYPD.

While Adams was in sunny Los Angeles, newly released NYPD showed that Big Apple gun violence dropped last month compared to April 2021 — but the number of shootings was still nearly double pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, and major crimes were up 34.2% overall.

Additional reporting by Amanda Woods