Mayor Eric Adams’ promise to newest NYPD graduates

Mayor Eric Adams warned the newest NYPD recruits they’re about to start policing in a climate “where everyone is against us,” but promised to have their backs and “lead from the front.”

Speaking to the 561 members of the NYPD Academy’s latest class of 2022 graduates Friday morning, Adams spelled out challenges the new cops will likely face – a contrast from when he served on the force.

Crime was “out of control” and the subway system was “in despair” recalled Adams, a former transit cop who was a member of the NYPD for 22 years.

“People no longer believed in the city,” Adams said, speaking to a large crowd gathered within Madison Square Garden.

But despite those roadblocks, he noted: “the time was different.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams addressing NYPD’s 2022 July graduation class. Robert Miller

“Every entity in the city was on our side. Everyone was with us prosecutors, lawmakers, journalists. Every neighborhood was with us. Everyone believed in the possibility of taking the police force to a level that it deserved, so we can be safe,” he said.

“That’s not the climate you’re policing in. You’re policing in a climate where everyone is against us.”

Newest graduates of the NYPD stand as ceremony wraps up. Robert Miller

Adams slammed lawmakers for passing laws “that protect guilty people” – a nod to the controversial bail reforms originally approved by Albany pols in 2019.

“No one seems to care about the innocent people of this city or this country.”

“You’ll be told what not to do. There’ll be those who will heckle you and call you names. Those who don’t believe we can take our city back,” he cautioned.

“That’s the negative side – but let me tell you the good side. You have a police commissioner that gives a damn. You have a mayor that gives a damn,” he said, drawing cheers.

“I am your general. I’m going to lead from the front as we take our city back – and make sure we don’t go backwards. This is a great moment for us.”

Valedictorian P.P.O. Amall Ali who later spoke during the graduation ceremony. Robert Miller

Adams campaigned on a promise to restore law and order to the city in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and under ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.

In 2021 alone, felony assaults ballooned beyond 22,000 for the first time since 2001.

During a recent exclusive interview with The Post, Adams admitted he was “shocked” to discover just how bad the city had become.

“Anyone can do this job during peaceful times…but you have to do this job now,” said Adams.

Post-graduation celebration between classmates outside Madison Square Garden. Robert Miller

“We’re no longer just looking for the bad guy that has the gun, but just everyone is going to carry a gun while you’re policing,” he said, referring to the bombshell US Supreme Court ruling that overturned restrictions on the carrying of concealed firearms.

“You no longer have to worry about when you make an arrest the person is going to stay inside jails. No, they are going to come out probably the next day because of a court system that just does not seem to understand the reality on the streets.”

Newest members of the NYPD stand and salute during graduation ceremony. Robert Miller

But he promised the new cops they will have the “resources” and “support” of city leaders and the NYPD.

“You were chosen to police during these times.”