Mayor Eric Adams makes amends with Kansas after no ‘brand’ dig

Kansas has reconciled with Mayor Eric Adams after he ruffled feathers in the state by claiming it “doesn’t have a brand.”

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark visited City Hall Tuesday and surprised Adams with a custom-made Kansas Jayhawks football jersey.

The college football conference tweeted a picture of Adams holding his new duds with the caption “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”

Adams claimed the sparsely populated flyover state had “no brand” while discussing the warm welcome he got during recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

“We have a brand. New York has a brand and when people see it, it means something,” Adams told reporters.

“Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” he said, while cracking himself up.

“When you go there, you’re, ‘OK, you from Kansas?’ No.”

Mayor Adams was presented with a Kansas Jayhawks jersey after insulting the team’s state. Twitter / @Big12Conference

Adams claimed Kansas had “no brand” while discussing the warm welcome he got during recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The Democrat’s low opinion of Midwestern states has been on display since he was Brooklyn’s borough president and told transplants they should “go back” to Iowa and Ohio.