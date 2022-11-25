Mayor Eric Adams heading to Greece, Qatar next week

The Big Apple’s jet-setting chief executive, Mayor Eric Adams, is heading to Athens, Greece for a conference on anti-Semitism and Doha, Qatar, to “learn more” about co-hosting the World Cup.

According to a copy of Adams’ public schedule released Friday, Hizzoner will head to Athens on Nov. 30 to attend the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism.

The trip comes soon after the NYPD and federal law enforcement prevented an attempted attack on city synagogues by would-be terrorists Matthew Mahrer and Christopher Brown.

Adams will then head to Doha, Qatar on Dec. 1 and stay until Dec. 4 — to “learn more” about the 2022 FIFA World Cup games.

New York and New Jersey were selected to jointly host the 2026 World Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Qatar has faced intense scrutiny over this year’s tournament — as allegations of human rights violations, alleged corruption tied to the country’s bid to host the competition and the country’s homophobic laws.

Adams will also go to Doha, Qatar to “learn more” about hosting the World Cup. Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Adams’ schedule says the mayor will meet with government officials, security and economic development leaders.

When asked by The Post for more details tied to the meetings, or whether the trip is taxpayer, campaign or personally funded, City Hall said the final details are still being worked out.

Flights from New York to Athens, then to Doha and a return trip would total just over $2,000, according to prices listed online.

Adams has taken a number of out-of-state and international trips since taking office — most recently he attended the SOMOS political conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico following the November general election.

He came under fire in May after taking a three-day-long trip to Los Angeles, after which he defended the decision, arguing he was working to attract business back to the Big Apple.

During the getaway, he also attended a private dinner at the San Vincente Bungalows set up by CAA agent Cade Hudson as part of a a star studded invite list including Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson and her mom Goldie Hawn, and Casey Affleck.