Mayor Eric Adams filling in blanks left by de Blasio’s race-based vaccination push

Mayor Eric Adams’ health team is quietly launching a $1.9 million campaign to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in the mostly white neighborhoods of orthodox Jewish Brooklyn as well as parts of Staten Island, The Post has learned.

The move comes after former Mayor Bill de Blasio and his health officials were criticized for using a race-based system that prioritized placing COVID testing sites in predominantly black and Hispanic communities recommended by the Task Force on Racial Inclusion & Equity — even though some of the Jewish communities in Brooklyn as well as the south shore of Staten Island also had low vaccination rates but had fewer testing sites during the Omicron crush in December and January.

Now, the city Health Department, through its not-for-profit Fund for Public Health, has issued a request for proposals to work with eight community- or faith-based groups to help ramp up vaccination rates in the ZIP codes that include Brooklyn’s heavily orthodox Jewish communities of Borough Park, Midwood, Bensonhurst, Marine Park, Williamsburg and Crown Heights.

Southern Brooklyn and Staten Island contain the city’s most conservative neighborhoods most resistant to mask and vaccine mandates. NurPhoto

The Staten Island ZIP codes covered include the southern and western shores that take in Great Kills, Tottenville and Rossville.

In a presentation to potential bidders, health officials said the effort in the whiter and Jewish areas of the two boroughs was an “expansion beyond the 33 Task Force and on Racial Inclusion and Equity neighborhoods” and discussed the necessity of “Building vaccine confidence in neighborhoods with Low vaccination uptake.”

The presentation included data through mid-February that indicated that Brooklyn and Staten Island were the two boroughs where whiter neighborhoods had lower vaccination rates than predominately minority nabes in their boroughs.

An orthodox Jewish man walking in Brooklyn, New York on Novembver 2, 2021. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

For example, on Staten Island, about 25 percent of adults in the Tottenville area are still not fully vaccinated, according to the most recent health department data.

In Brooklyn’s Borough Park, 30 percent of adults are still not fully vaccinated.

A Health Department representative said the focus on Brooklyn’s Jewish neighborhoods and a large swath of Staten Island is an expansion of its efforts to urge all city residents to get inoculated.

The plan aims to increase coronavirus vaccination rates in the mostly white neighborhoods of orthodox Jewish Brooklyn and Staten Island. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“The Health Department is committed to getting the most New Yorkers vaccinated, and we target engagement and community partnership where we identify need,” a Health Department spokesperson said.

“This RFP is the latest initiative among our many efforts to encourage vaccination in these zip codes and across the city, throughout the course of the vaccination campaign.”

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said it’s about time that his borough gets the attention it deserves after being neglected during the early phase of the Omicron outbreak.

“Better late than never. It’s a good thing they acknowledged that Staten Island is still part of New York City,” said Fossella.

Fossella, the former congressman who was sworn in as borough president on January 1, said his first order of business was grappling with a massive lines at the few city testing sites that existed in parts of the borough. The Health Department then provided three mobile testing vans to boost testing capacity.

“We had a shortage of testing sites. I said, `This is not right,’ ” Fossella said.

“These decisions on where testing sites are located should be based on need.”

Southern Brooklyn and Staten Island contain some of the city’s most conservative neighborhoods most resistant to New York’s mask and vaccine mandates. Some ultra-orthodox Jews fought against an edict to get kids vaccinated for measles amid an outbreak three years ago.

Brooklyn’s heavily orthodox Jewish communities are Borough Park, Midwood, Bensonhurst, Marine Park, Williamsburg and Crown Heights. Frank Franklin II/AP Photo

Public health experts said it was important early on to address COVID-19 spread in minority communities, because of a disproportionate number of Hispanics and African-Americans who worked in service jobs that increased their exposure to the killer bug and who already had pre-existing medical conditions, as well as vaccine hesitancy in these communities.

But race and ethnicity shouldn’t be the only factors in prioritizing health resources to tame COVID, said Dr. Ayman El-Mohandes, dean of the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Public Health.

“Cultural health disparities are just as important as racial and ethnic disparities. A criteria just based on race and ethnicity does not address the complexity of the population,” El-Mohandes said.

“I applaud the Health Department’s effort to meet people where they are.”

He said partnering with community and faith-based leaders could help persuade vaccine resisters to get their shots.

“We need to speak people in their cultural language and find people they can trust,” El-Mohandes said.