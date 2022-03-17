Mayor Eric Adams enjoys a Guinness on NYC St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl

Eric Adams is bringing his “party mayor” rep to the return of St. Patty’s Day in the Big Apple.

The mayor started celebrating the first COVID-19-restriction-free St. Patrick’s Day in three years early Thursday, beginning his bar-hopping about 9 a.m.

The normally night-crawling mayor started an early two-stop Midtown Manhattan pub crawl at Connolly’s, where he made an appearance on “The Jim Kerr Show” on classic rock station Q 104.3.

Then, before entering the Pig N Whistle Public House, the vegan lifestyle-professing Adams joked that his name was Eric O’Adams and quipped he’d downed a Guinness “right after” a smoothie.

He posed for pictures and drank another Guinness at a bar table with two men in Army uniforms.

The celebration comes after last week Adams marched in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Queens, where he declared the Big Apple was “back.”

The mayor is set to step off with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is back in full force for the first time since 2019.

In March 2020, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which first came to the Big Apple before the country was even born, in 1762, was among the first public gatherings to be canceled as the coronavirus began spreading in the five boroughs.

Potential further bar-hopping awaits as the mayor promotes the reopening of New York City from the long pandemic shutdowns.