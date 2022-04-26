Mayor Eric Adams delivers address on $99.7B NYC budget

Mayor Eric Adams is delivering his first Executive Budget address at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn — unveiling a record $99.7 billion fiscal year 2023 spending plan that takes effect July 1 and speaking about his first 100 days in office.

The speech comes after the mayor in February unveiled a $98.5 billion preliminary budget.

As previously announced, the spending plan will include more than $170 million for homeless services; more than $900 million over the next five years on expanding bike lanes and other street-safety upgrades; more than $2 million to help an anticipated influx of Ukrainian refugees; $1.3 million a year for a curbside bag collection bin program; and a reduction in the city’s massive vehicle fleet by at least 4%, saving about $14 million.

The City Council, meanwhile, is considering a inserting significant cut of the local hotel tax into the budget.

The Democratic-majority legislative body also has requested the mayor allocate $43.2 million for youth programs; $14.1 million to hire social workers and guidance counselors at New York City public schools; $3 million for mental health care for to New Yorkers in 33 neighborhoods most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; $10.3 million for technical training and apprenticeship programs for youth; and $12 million for specialists to teach English language learners.

The mayor’s preliminary budget released in February included a slight shrinkage of already massive city spending by $200 million that he claimed will result in more than $2 billion in savings. It also proposed trimming the NYPD budget by nearly $30 million, to about $5.41 billion, and cut the Department of Education’s budget by more than $826 million, or 2.6 percent, to about $30.7 billion.