Mayor Eric Adams defends NYC homeless encampment sweeps

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday defended his ongoing sweep of homeless encampments, insisting that the city’s shelters are safe for New Yorkers without homes despite their reputation for decrepit and dangerous conditions.

During an unrelated press conference, Adams vowed to remove an estimated 180 temporary living spaces across the five boroughs, declaring that “the housing is good” in notoriously unsanitary and disorderly city facilities.

“We cannot tolerate these makeshift, unsafe houses on the side of highways, in trees, in front of schools, in parks. This is just not acceptable, and it’s something I’m just not going to allow to happen,” he told reporters in Brooklyn. “I’m not going to ignore what I’m seeing like other people who are willing to do so.

“We’re walking past people that are living on cardboard boxes, in these makeshift, inhumane houses – this is just not right,” he added. “There’s nothing dignified about people living in the streets.”

Asked about widespread perception among down-on-their-luck New Yorkers who lack permanent homes that shelters are more dangerous and decrepit than roughing it on city streets, Adams replied, “The safest place for people who are homeless right now … is a shelter.”

Adams recalled a Saturday visit to a homeless shelter on Randall’s Island during one of his “spot checks” of the more than 400 facilities dedicated to temporarily sheltering about 45,000 homeless New Yorkers on a daily basis.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams made the statement during an unrelated press conference on March 29, 2022. Paul Martinka

“Their housing is good, Adams said. “I’m doing these spot checks … and I’m seeing clean housing for people, where they’re able to get meals, they’re able to take showers.

“It is better than sleeping on the street with no bathroom, no shower, no conditions that are suitable,” Adams went on, stressing, “I’m not going to allow people to sleep on the streets in cardboard.”

Adams’ answer comes after he revealed Friday that he is seeking to within two weeks “rid the encampments” and “place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services.”

Workers from the Department of Sanitation are accompanied by NYPD as they clear out the belongings of several homeless New Yorkers at Manhattan and Meeker Avenue under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press

The mayor’s office said 150 encampments will be targeted in a two-week operation that began March 18. The city defines an encampment as “a structure to live under,” including tarps, mattresses, tents and camping setups.

As part of the initiative to roust homeless people, on Monday three sanitation workers dragged away a blue tent from a man who told The Post he had spent two years living under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The homeless man, 41-year-old Heriberto Medina Jr., said he was left with his bike, a pair of backpacks and white Fila sneakers. Meanwhile, a homeless man who has been nesting in a Manhattan tree for months was arrested for attacking a Post reporter.

Michael Rodriguez assesses what belongings he can salvage as an area where he and a number of other people had been living on the street was cleared by police and sanitation workers. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

On Tuesday, Adams pledged to disclose on Wednesday more details on the effort, of which he said is “proud.”

“We’re going to give a full profile of exactly the encampments. I believe tomorrow, we’re going to give a full profile,” he told reporters. “I’m just really proud that we were able to do it. I made a commitment.”

The mayor’s comment also comes after The Post published a report in which several homeless New Yorkers said they’d rather take their chances on the streets over entering a system they say is rife with cockroaches in the food, mice crawling on beds and constant assaults and thefts.

The mayor aims to “rid the encampments” and “place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services.” J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Violent incidents at the city’s homeless shelters are frequent.

Last May, Stanley Castor, 39, was killed after fellow resident Patrick McDonough, 49, stabbed him repeatedly in the neck, shoulder and arm at a Times Square hotel doubling as a shelter.

About a month earlier, Timothy Paz, 29, was stabbed in his chest and back, and slashed in the face and neck, by an agitated “drug addict” resident at a Midtown homeless shelter, according to court records.

A man who was living in a tree attacked a New York Post reporter on March 28, 2022, and was arrested. Kevin Sheehan/ NNY Post

Those incidents came after in 2019 a 22-year-old homeless man living at an Upper West Side shelter was killed when a fellow resident stabbed him numerous times in the chest. And just last week, an officer working with the city Department of Homeless Services was slugged and knocked out by a resident at a troubled Harlem shelter.

Safety isn’t the only problem at Big Apple shelters.

According to a scathing 2020 audit by former city Comptroller Scott Stringer, homeless families with babies were forced to live in “shameful” conditions at city shelters — including vermin infestations, exposed electrical outlets, and mold and mildew.

Rewell Altunga, a homeless man, has been nesting in a NYC park tree for months. He attacked a Post photographer and reporter and was arrested and appeared in court on March 29, 2022. Steven Hirsch

In April 2020, residents at a city homeless shelter on Randall’s Island staged a revolt over unsanitary living conditions amid the spread of COVID-19 — a situation that persisted for months, a group of city elected officials said in August.

Still, Adams during the Tuesday morning news conference said the shelters are safe and sanitary — but promised to conduct a campaign with the use of brochures to convince the city’s homeless residents to accept a spot at the facilities as he acknowledged shortcomings in them.

“We’re going to do something, I’m really excited about as we go out to talk to those who are homeless. We’re going to go out, hit the streets — you know people are going to joke about it, laugh about it, they’re going to do caricatures about it,” he explained. “But we’re gonna go with brochures and show [them]: Here’s what a safe haven bed looks like.

Workers from the Depatrment of Sanitation underneath the BQE at Meeker and Manhattan Avenue in Brooklyn, NY, on March 28, 2022. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

“When I go to a place I’m gonna stay abroad, I want to see pictures.”

“They used to say ‘your dad’s Oldsmobile.’ This is not gonna be your dad’s safe haven bed,” Adams quipped. “We’re gonna get it right.”

“We know they’re afraid of congregate shelters, we know that those dealing with mental health illness, they’ve been assaulted, they’ve been preyed upon,” he went on. “We’re aware of that and now we have to go out into the streets and tell them: We’re not putting you back in a place where you were treated unfairly.”

The mayor also again pledged to fix the bureaucratic nightmare that’s resulted in 2,500 city-funded apartments for New York’s homeless sitting empty.

“It was astonishing to me that we had over 2,000 beds that were open that we couldn’t fill. I’m zeroing in on that,” he said. “And I’m going to make an announcement on how we’re going to rectify that.”

Asked about his recently announced plan aimed at reducing subway crime, Adams touted “thousands” of subway inspections before declaring that he will restore order to the public transit system while disregarding left-wing critics of his public safety strategies.

“I must bring back the sense [that] you can’t do whatever you want in our subway system that has led to criminal behavior,” the retired NYPD captain told reporters.

“The system has turned into a place [where you] come in the subway system and do whatever you want. People are pushing back on me, [saying], ‘Oh, there goes that mean po po, police officer Eric again.’ So what? Call me what you want. We’re going to be safe,” Adams said.

“I’m like broccoli: You’re going to hate me now, but you’re going to love me later,” he added with a laugh.