Mayor Adams warns MTG, protesters to ‘be on your best behavior’ during Trump indictment

Mayor Eric Adams on Monday warned those coming to New York City to protest the indictment of ex-President Donald Trump to “be on your best behavior” — specifically targeting MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, a message is clear and simple: ‘Control yourselves,’ ” Adams said. “This city is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Adams singled out Georgia Republican Congresswoman Greene, who has said she plans to come to the Big Apple to protest as Trump is arraigned on a slew of expected fraud-related charges in Manhattan court on Tuesday.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, as she stated she’s coming to town, while you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” Adams said.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell urged commuters to use public transit instead of driving Tuesday.

The NYPD plans to make unannounced road closures “intermittently” around Manhattan to handle the attendance of Trump.

“We’re trying to have a minimal amount of intrusion into city life,” Sewell said.





Police plan a heavy presence around Trump Tower. Matthew McDermott

In addition, all other Manhattan Supreme Court cases will be put on hold Tuesday until after Trump is arraigned, and the courthouse will be completely emptied out for a security sweep around noon or 1 p.m., court officials said.

Roads will also be blocked off in the area.

Trump — who is running again in 2024 and is currently leading in the polls over expected primary foe and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week over alleged hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

A number of protests are expected in the city Tuesday, including one by the New York Republican Club.

“[Trump’s] presence is expected to draw a lot of attention for media, spectators and protesters alike,” Deputy Mayor Phil Banks said at the press conference.

Still, there currently are no “specific, credible threats” according to Adams.

Over the past few days, cops have been putting out barricades near the courthouse in preparation of Trump’s arraignment.

The NYPD and secret service did a walk-through of the area over the weekend to prepare a plan.

Outside Trump Tower, where the former president is expected to spend Monday night, NYPD busses, which are typically brought out in anticipation of protests where cops may make arrests, were spotted Monday morning.





Manhattan is being flooded by cops to prepare for possible protests Tuesday. AP

Few details have emerged of the sealed indictment as part of the criminal case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, but it reportedly contains more than 30 counts, with at least one felony charge of falsifying business records.

That felony charge is a class E felony that can lead to a four-year prison stint for Trump if convicted.

The key allegation is that Trump falsified business records to hide a payment to Daniels to ensure she wouldn’t publicly disclose her claims of a one-night stand, which presumably could have hurt his 2016 election chances.

The former president confirmed he was leaving his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at noon Monday and fly up to the Big Apple, where he will stay at Trump Tower.

On Tuesday morning, Trump will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken at the courthouse, similar to anyone else facing an indictment.

He is scheduled to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., when the indictment is expected to be unsealed.

Trump has said he will return to Florida in the hours after the hearing.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Rosner