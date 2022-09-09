Mayor Adams visits British Consulate to honor Queen Elizabeth II

Mayor Eric Adams paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II early Friday morning with a visit to the British Consulate General in New York.
He arrived around 8:15 a.m. to sign the condolence book for the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96.
“It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was committed to a life of service which impacted many,” Adams said in a statement Thursday evening as he ordered all flags on city buildings to be flown at half-staff.
“She was a global force who will be remembered for her reign of 70 years. Our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul also ordered all landmarks across the Empire State to be lit purple on Thursday evening, and flags on state buildings to be lowered to half-staff.
The Queen died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her Scotland summer residence. Her son Charles III, 73, is now King.