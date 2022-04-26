Mayor Adams ups NYC budget by nearly $2B to $99.7B

Mayor Eric Adams’ revised city budget is almost $2 billion larger than the preliminary version he announced in February, according to a source who viewed a summary of the spending plan.

Based on briefings ahead of the mayor’s Tuesday afternoon Executive Budget address in Brooklyn the new total is $99.7 billion in spending for fiscal year 2023 — $1.7 billion more than he unveiled in February.

But the executive budget also ups the city’s reserves.

It dedicates $6.3 billion to savings via a $200 million increase compared to the “Rainy Day Fund” unveiled earlier this year. The prior iteration of the spending plan set aside $6.1 billion for city reserves.

The slideshow the mayor’s staff presented city lawmakers with via Zoom Tuesday morning did not include funding and will likely be unveiled during Adams’ afternoon budget speech. But earlier this year, Adams announced he would trim the NYPD budget by nearly $30 million, to about $5.41 billion through efficiencies.

A source briefed on the budget presentation told The Post that when Adams’ staff was pressed on efforts to boost tourism, they responded that improving public safety would bring more visitors to the Big Apple after the COVID-19 downturn and sluggish recovery.

NY Post photo composite

Projected tax revenues for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1, were increased by $392 million, according to the pictures of the presentation obtained by The Post.

According to the presentation, Adams’ new spending plan also includes:

Based on briefings ahead of the mayor’s Tuesday afternoon Executive Budget address in Brooklyn the new total is $99.7 billion in spending for fiscal year 2023. Helayne Seidman

As recently announced but not included in the virtual presentation, Adams’ Big Apple spending plan will include more than $170 million for homeless services; more than $900 million over the next five years on expanding bike lanes and other street-safety upgrades; more than $2 million to help an anticipated influx of Ukrainian refugees; $1.3 million a year for a curbside bag collection bin program; and a reduction in the city’s massive vehicle fleet by at least 4%, saving about $14 million.