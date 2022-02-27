Mayor Adams to scrap NYC vaccine passports, school mask rules barring spike in cases

Vaccine passports will no longer be required in New York City starting March 7, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday — and he plans on lifting school mask mandates then, too, barring “unforeseen spikes” in COVID cases.

Adams said he plans on following Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead in nixing masks in schools but would make the final determination this Friday.

“At the end of this week, we will evaluate the numbers and make a final announcement on Friday. If we see no unforeseen spikes and our numbers continue to show a low level of risk, New York City will remove the indoor mask mandate for public school children,” Hizzoner said in a statement.

But he said starting March 7, patrons at Big Apple restaurants, gyms and indoor venues will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination.

“Additionally, New York City’s numbers continue to go down day after day, so, as long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also lift Key2NYC requirements,” the mayor said, referring to rules imposed last year by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness, indoor entertainment and certain meeting spaces.

Adams’ decision comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul decided to lift school mask mandates in New York state. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Adams said the changes will take place unless there is a spike in COVID cases before March 7. Matthew McDermott

Adams said the one-week notice will “give business owners the time to adapt.”

Adams announcement comes just hours after Hochul lifted mask mandates in schools across New York starting Wednesday, citing new COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York City recorded an average of 540 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, according to city data — down from over 2,000 at the beginning of the month.