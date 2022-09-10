Mayor Adams shows NYCHA complex water is ‘safe’ to drink

Mayor Eric Adams chugged down a glass of drinking water inside an East Village public housing complex Saturday in a bid to end concern that it was contaminated with arsenic.

“We’re just here to make sure people know I’m drinking it,” said Adams after he and city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan both drank a glass of water inside an apartment at the Jacob Riis Houses.

“The water is safe to drink,” he declared.

An Illinois-based laboratory, Environmental Monitoring, and Technologies, initially said it detected the dangerous heavy metal in drinking water at the housing complex, setting off over a week of panic.

But the lab has since retracted its test results and admitted to being the ones that introduced the toxic compound in the samples, officials said.

“The city intends to pursue all available legal options on behalf of the residents of Riis Houses and will look for how we can reimburse residents for costs incurred over the last week,” Mayor Adams wrote in a statement.



Adams later said in a statement that the city believes separate tests of the complex’s water that came back positive for the bacteria that causes Legionnaires Disease are also “inaccurate.”

