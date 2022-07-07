Mayor Adams rolls out youth jobs for the summer with new cash

A record number of 100,000 young people will be kicking off a New York City-run summer jobs program this week, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday.

The Summer Youth Employment Program, which provides jobs at $15 per hour to people ages 14 through 24, this year was expanded by 25,000 opportunities.

Adams announced at a press conference in Brooklyn that the $187 million program will receive baseline funding in years to come, particularly for students with additional needs, and include new pushes for financial literacy and mental health.

“The goal is not to wait to young people fall in the river of despair and then spend countless number of dollars and hours and missed opportunities, but to go upstream and provide them the services that they deserve,” Adams said.

The mayor has pegged summer programs as a way to curb violence in the city’s hottest months. The administration allocated an additional $7.5 million to this summer’s program, according to the Independent Budget Office, and $57.2 million annually through 2026.

Interest in the problem hovered around 156,500 applicants on average over the last three program years — suggesting there is still more demand for the program than there are slots, the publicly funded watchdog agency found.

Mayor Eric Adams hopes the $187 million program summer jobs program will keep teenagers away from crime and danger. Paul Martinka

Hizzoner announced that the program reserved 20,000 slots — or about one-fifth of the job opportunities — for children and young adults with additional needs, including for those who are in foster care, homeless, have a disability, in transfer schools for students who dropped out or are behind on credits, or receiving public assistance. About 13,000 slots were set aside for youth living in public housing.

Adams also said his administration secured $216 million in baseline funding for the annual program.

“So this means every year, these children are not going to have to wonder if they’re going to be employed during the summer months,” he said. “It’s going to be a continuation of this funding throughout the years.”

Mayor Eric Adams claims the Summer Youth Employment Program will teach financial literacy and mental health awareness to participants. NYCYouth/Twitter

Participants will also learn financial literacy, the mayor said, including how to build credit, budget, fill out a W-2 form and interact in a professional setting. But Adams added the program will also teach mindfulness and self-care.

“What I’m hearing from parents is that COVID has had a devastating impact on our young people — many of them were sitting isolated at home, many of them missed critical years of communicating and interacting with each other,” he said.

“What our young people need now is a future that they can see.”