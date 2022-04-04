Mayor Adams plans to ‘remake’ how-to spy on your kids video

Who’s laughing now?

Mayor Eric Adams plans to remake the 2011 instructional video he made as a state senator to teach parents how to search their kids’ rooms and belongings for drugs, guns and other illegal contraband, he said Monday.

“I was ridiculed over the campaign because when I was in the state senate, I put out a video — that we’re going to remake — to show parents what to look for in their household,” Hizzoner said of the video, which was mocked by his opponents on social media.

“People thought I was wrong, but every day there are guns that are hid in the rooms of our children,” Adams recalled of the response to the video, which showed him canvassing a child’s bedroom to find guns inside a jewelry box and pillow, a crack pipe inside a backpack, bullets behind a picture frame and drugs stuff inside a toy baby doll.

“I’m asking you to join me in this crusade of removing illegal handguns off our streets and out of our homes,” Adams said in the 2011 clip. “I will show you how to search a room to ensure that you remove illegal handguns and other contraband from your home.”

Adams on Monday said the message was newly resonant with the rise of gun violence in New York and across the country.

Mayor Eric Adams said he was ridiculed for his 2011 video, but still plans on remaking it in response to the rise in gun violence. Lev Radin/Sipa USA

“Many family members don’t realize what their children are doing every day, and no one is educating them,” the mayor told reporters during an press conference on LGBT rights.

“No one is empowering parents who are seeing their children every day participating in illegal behavior. We’re going to start empowering parents with real information.”