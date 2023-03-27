Mayor Adams heads to Albany for last-ditch budget push

ALBANY — New York City Mayor Eric Adams headed to the state Capitol on Monday to privately meet with Albany Democrats in a last-ditch effort to get more funding for the Big Apple ahead of the April 1 state budget deadline.

Adams has demanded more financial help to deal with the city’s flood of migrants from the US’ southern border, as well as for the MTA.

“The mayor is happy to be back in Albany talking about many of New York City’s priorities with a multitude of lawmakers today,” Adams spokesman Fabien Levy told The Post.

Hizzoner is scheduled to hold a press conference afterward, at 5 p.m., in the Capitol.

The Dem mayor wants the state to pick up much of the tab for accommodating the tens of thousands of migrants who are now costing New York City roughly $5 million per day.

The city’s ultimate two-year tab, ending by the middle of next year, is projected to exceed $4 billion.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed $1 billion to help the city feed and house the migrants while pressing the federal government to share in the costs – an effort that has failed thus far.





Adams privately met with Albany Democrats in a last-ditch effort to get more funding for the Big Apple ahead of the April 1 state budget deadline. Hans Pennink





Adams is proposing more funding for the MTA as well as help dealing with the city’s flood of migrants. Paul Martinka





The MTA is currently facing fiscal catastrophe. Gregory P. Mango

Meanwhile, with the MTA facing fiscal catastrophe, Hochul is also pushing for New York City to contribute $500 million more to the agency each year – an idea that Adams opposes, given the gloomy forecasts for city finances in upcoming years.

“That is too much money to be part of New York City’s budget. New York City has taken a hit, and what is even more troubling, no other municipality in the state is being asked to make that contribution to the MTA system,” Adams said in February.

It remains unclear whether Adams will push progressive lawmakers to back Hochul’s proposed change to bail reform — to give judges more discretion — as crime roils the Big Apple.