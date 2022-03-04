Mayor Adams expected to announce end of NYC vax passports

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce Friday morning the end of school mask mandates and vaccine passports across New York City.

Hizzoner has a 10:30 a.m. press conference set in Times Square where he is expected to free up restaurants, theaters and other entertainment venues to end vaccine requirement for patrons.

The eradication of vaccine requirements and strict school mask rules is expected to come into effect starting Monday.

The changes mean patrons at Big Apple restaurants, gyms and indoor venues — including theaters — will no longer have to show proof of vaccination in order to enter.

Adams had teased his plans to nix the local COVID-19 mandates earlier this week, barring an “unforeseen spikes” in new cases.

The number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are still declining, the latest city health data shows. New York City recorded an average of 541 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, which is down from the more than 2,000 per day just one month ago.

The changes come after Gov. Kathy Hochul dropped New York’s statewide mask mandate for the majority of indoor settings last month and schools from this past Wednesday in the wake of new CDC guidelines.

Some pandemic restrictions, however, will still remain in the five boroughs for now — including a mandate that public employees must be vaccinated.

Mask rules are expected to still be enforced on public transportation and in nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters. Face coverings will also still be required in health care settings.