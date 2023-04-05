Mayor Adams downplays fixing bail reform as a ‘bumper sticker slogan’

Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday downplayed the importance of fixing New York’s bail reform law as a key solution toward curbing city crime rates.

Adams dismissed bail reform as a “bumper sticker slogan” even though the topic – backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul – is the main driver of stalled state budget negotiations.

“I said it over and over again and I’m sure eventually it’s going to resonate: bail reform is a bumper sticker slogan,” Adams told reporters at City Hall on Wednesday.

“We have a broken criminal justice system and we want people to look into discovery, the hemorrhaging of attorneys, both defense attorneys, district attorneys, the extreme recidivist, zero in on them.”

“This administration is not going to tear down this important issue just to one item. There’s a broken criminal justice system that has taken far too long for people to seek justice, those who are accused of committing crimes and those who are the victims of crimes.”

Mayor Eric Adams downplayed the importance of fixing New York’s bail reform law. Paul Martinka





“We have a broken criminal justice system,” Adams stated. Paul Martinka

He backed away from the plea after his proposals were rejected by legislative leaders State Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Westchester) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-The Bronx).

But now Hochul is digging in her heels to get criminal justice changes approved, including granting judges more discretion to set bail for potentially dangerous defendants.

The budget was supposed to be passed by April 1, but Hochul and the legislature agreed to a measure that extends the deadline to April 10.