Mayor Adams can’t say when NYPD anti-gun team will start

Mayor Eric Adams couldn’t say Thursday when his now delayed rollout of the new NYPD anti-gun violence teams will come.

Asked by The Post at an unrelated press conference when the NYPD will deploy the new hybrid plainclothes police units to combat gun violence, Adams wouldn’t provide a specific timeline as he acknowledged the postponement.

“The unit is going to roll out — the [police] commissioner will give you the exact date, but let’s be clear, without the unit in place executing now, we are still removing hundreds of guns off the streets, because there is an operation that is in place and that will continue to be in place,” he said following a press conference in Sunset Park about an offshore wind hub .

“So, regardless of any new unit that we’re going to unfold, we still got a job to do that the NYPD does, and we are doing that job,” the mayor added.

That means New Yorkers still don’t know when the officers tasked with curbing gun violence — dubbed Neighborhood Safety Teams — will begin their duties.

As The Post reported Tuesday, a memo about the new uniforms for the teams doesn’t include a firm timeline when they’ll begin patrolling the five boroughs, even as gun violence continues to surge.

An earlier version of the NYPD’s 90-day crime plan detailed that seven of the 30 commands set to add the teams will be “able to start as early as February 22” after their training began Feb. 8. But the details on the commands and start date were deleted in a subsequent version of the crime plan, obtained by The Post in February.

Police sources said last week the team would hit streets “any minute” after cops completed their seven-day training.

An NYPD previously did not answer questions about the delay or say when the units would be up and running, insisting there is no “stall” in the rollout of the new crews.

“There is no snag in the NYPD’s ongoing work to eradicate gun violence in New York, anchored in part by forming and training new Neighborhood Safety teams,” said Al Baker on Tuesday, adding that the NYPD is currently conducting “deliberate training of the officers selected for these teams.”

“What New Yorkers are seeing is not a stall, but the hard work of a real-time civic response to the crisis of too many victims on our streets and in our neighborhoods,” Baker said. “Even the best written plans are malleable and evolve with time, as these certainly have.”

The prior iteration of the anti-gun unit was disbanded in 2020 by ex-Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, because he said plainclothes officers in it were responsible for a “disproportionate” share of complaints and shootings — an assessment shared by the current mayor.

After announcing his anti-gun violence plan in January, Adams repeatedly promised that the new version won’t “repeat” past mistakes.

“We are going to learn from the past so we don’t repeat the past, and we will never use, under my administration, any abusive targeted tactics that goes after people based on their ethnicity and where they live,” Adams said Jan. 25 on MSNBC.

“If you don’t follow the law, you’re not going to serve in my police department,” Adams said five days later during a radio appearance. We know what was wrong with the unit. It was an abusive unit. It targeted and profiled.”

The uniforms of Adams’ new Neighborhood Safety Teams will be different from those of the controversial anti-crime unit that was axed under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to photos of the approved uniforms in a police memo obtained by The Post.

Cops in the units will wear navy blue tactical pants, black boots or shoes with a polo shirt, quarter-zip sweatshirt or Neighborhood Safety vest that has “NYPD” emblazoned on the back and front, along with patches bearing the officer’s name, shield, rank and command, according to the memo.

Officers assigned to work in the old version of the plainclothes anti-crime units wore street clothes and were only identifiable as police by the badge hanging around their necks or on their belts.

