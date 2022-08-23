Max Rose accuses rival DeBarros of planting ‘Trump’ lawn signs

Former Democratic Rep. Max Rose accused his primary opponent, democratic socialist Brittany Ramos DeBarros, of planting pictures of former President Donald Trump on his lawn signs.

“I guess she wanted to promote that I was one of the most bi-partisan members of Congress,” said Rose, dripping with sarcasm.

Trump carried the 11th Congressional District — which includes Staten Island and southern Brooklyn — over Democrat President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Former Rep. Max Rose accused his Democratic primary opponent Brittany Ramos DeBarros of putting pictures of former President Donald Trump on his campaign posters.

Rose joked that DeBarros must be pointing out he was “one of the most bi-partisan members of Congress.” J.C. Rice

Rose, a moderate Democrat, won the seat in 2018 but lost his re-election bid to Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in 2020. He’s trying to reclaim the seat — but he must win Tuesday’s primary before having a rematch with Malliotakis.

Rose voted for Trump’s impeachment but sometimes sided with and praised the Republican president during his two-year tenure, and made it a point of mentioning that. Trump supports Malliotakis.

But Trump, facing numerous investigations, is the bogeyman in a Democratic primary and DeBarros has pointed to Rose’s past pro-Trump comments, including an ad where he said “I stood with President Trump.”

DeBarros accused Rose of supporting Trump during the presidential election. Facebook/Brittany DeBarros

Rose campaigning in Staten Island ahead of his primary election on August 20, 2022. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The DeBarros campaign Tuesday insisted it had nothing to do with pictures of Trump ending up on Rose lawn signs.

However, DeBarros said Rose’s cheerleading for Trump is undeniable.

“Bipartisan is when you join with other legislators to pass important legislation. Max Rose’s definition of bipartisan is selling out his party and supporting Donald Trump during the presidential election to help his career. That’s why he lost,” DeBarros said in a statement Tuesday.

Both Rose and DeBarros are military veterans.

Rose is backed by the Democratic Party establishment and city Comptroller Brad Lander.

DeBarros has drawn support from the progressive left wing, including the Working Families Party, Our Revolution, and city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, among others.

The polls for Tuesday’s congressional primary are open until 9 p.m.