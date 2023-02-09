Massive Bronx fire guts C-Town Supermarket

A raging fire gutted a Bronx grocery store and injured two people as flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the now-destroyed business Thursday night.

The five-alarm blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m. inside C-Town Supermarket on University Avenue in Morris Heights, according to the FDNY.





The fire began around 5:30 p.m. at the C-Town in Morris Heights. Christopher Sadowski

More than 100 firefighters fought the blaze.

The fire destroyed the supermarket.



Advertisement The fire started inside the grocery store, the FDNY said.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m.



One person and one firefighter suffered minor injuries, the department said. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that extended throughout the building into Thursday night, officials said.

A store employee told NBC 4 he saw smoking coming from the top of the building while the business was bustling with shoppers before everyone fled.

A witness who lives near the fire said the flames were near other businesses, including a gas station.





Two people take shelter under a Red Cross blanket as they watch the FDNY battle the blaze. Christopher Sadowski

Bronx resident Frances Malcolm told The Post her apartment building at 1715 Nelson Ave. had to be evacuated because of its proximity to the fire. She said officials could not tell her how quickly she and others could go back inside.

“My building, the people on the back, which is closer to C-Town where the fire started, they got smoke damage,” Malcolm, 69, said.

She said she was actually on her way to the supermarket but quickly turned around.

“I asked this gentleman, I said, ‘Sir, what’s going on,’” Malcolm said. “He said ‘I think C-Town’s on fire.”