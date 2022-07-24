Massachusetts man Kelvin Vickers pleads not guilty in killing of Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

A man charged with fatally shooting a Rochester police officer, and wounding the officer’s partner and someone nearby, pleaded not guilty Saturday.

During a brief court appearance, Kelvin Vickers pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons counts. He was ordered held without bail.

According to police, the 21-year-old fired multiple rounds into a unmarked, parked vehicle late Thursday, killing 29-year veteran Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and wounding Officer Sino Seng. A 15-year-old girl in a nearby house was also shot and wounded.

The two officers were part of a plainclothes unit and were investigating a murder. Vickers was found an hour later in a vacant house nearby, and police said a loaded handgun was found that may have been used in the shooting.

Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in the ambush. His partner Sino Seng, survived the shooting. A 15-year-old girl was also shot and survived. Rochester Police Department

Vickers is not a native of Rochester, and his reason for being in the city is still unknown. Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Democrat & Chronicle via AP

Vickers is from the Boston area and has an extensive criminal background, according to police, who didn’t say why Vickers was in Rochester.

He was represented by a public defender at Saturday’s arraignment but indicated he would be seeking his own attorney, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Seng was hit in the lower body and was treated at a hospital and released. Authorities said Friday that the girl, who was struck by a bullet that penetrated a wall, was recovering.