Massachusetts man Avery Pollock, accused of assaulting infant, arrested at NYC Port Authority

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting and critically injuring his 2-month-old baby in Massachusetts fled the state and was arrested by authorities inside Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday night, sources said.

Avery Pollock, 28, was captured at the busy terminal by Port Authority police and the FBI while waiting to board another bus to Houston, Texas, law enforcement sources said.

The FBI had been alerted to the case by the Pittsfield police in Massachusetts, who learned Pollock hopped onto a Greyhound bus following the assault en route to New York City, sources said.

Pittsfield police had an arrest warrant out on Pollock for assault and battery on a child.

The baby suffered brain injuries from the assault and was listed in critical condition.

Pollock was being held in custody in New York while he awaits extradition to Massachusetts to face charges.