Maryland sisters killed in Hamptons house fire

Two sisters from Maryland were killed Wednesday morning in a house fire at their Southampton vacation home.

Jillian, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping when the fire started at the Noyack Bay home at around 3:30 a.m., according to WRC-TV.

Their father Lewis Wiener, 60, was woken up by breaking glass and tried to get his wife and children out of the house.

The sisters were trapped in their upstairs bedroom, the outlet reported.

Their father reportedly tried to reenter the house to save his daughters but could not penetrate the flames.

“My heart is just full of sadness hearing this news,” Goli Azhdam, a friend and neighbor of the Potomac family, told the station.

The fire is under investigation but did not appear suspicious, according to law enforcement sources.

“I knew them since they were born and it’s truly shocking. Truly, extremely sad news.”

Jillian was an incoming senior at the University of Michigan and Lindsay was set to return to Tulane University for her sophomore year..

Lewis serves as president of one of the country’s largest Reform Jewish synagogues.

“The world has lost two beautiful lights today, and the Washington Hebrew Congregation community is heartbroken,” the synagogue reportedly said.

Through their leadership and service, acts of kindness, and friendship, the Wiener family — Lewis, Alisa, Zach, Jillian, and Lindsay – has touched so many lives at Washington Hebrew.”

Southampton police officials were not immediately available for comment.

