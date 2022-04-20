Martial Simon sent to mental facility over Michelle Go’s fatal subway shove

The homeless man accused of fatally shoving Michelle Go into an oncoming train at the Times Square subway station was sent to a mental institution Monday following confirmation that he’s unfit to stand trial.

Martial Simon, 61, was turned over to the Department of Mental Health and Hygiene after prosecutors agreed with the assessment on his mental status made by Bellevue psychiatrists last month.

Simon, who admitted to the fatal Jan. 9 push, will remain at a psychiatric facility until he’s found mentally fit, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The homeless man had been held at Bellevue Hospital since his arrest.

Prosecutors have accused Simon of randomly pushing Go off the platform as she was waiting to board an R train.

The incident happened at the Times Square subway station. J.C.Rice

Michelle Go was fatally pushed into oncoming train by Simon Martial.

Simon’s family has said that he suffered from schizophrenia and has been in and out of mental health facilities for over 20 years. He’s served time in prison twice for robbery and attempted robbery.

A spokesperson with the New York County Defender Services – the legal group representing Simon – called their client’s Monday Manhattan Criminal Court hearing “perfunctory” and declined to comment further.