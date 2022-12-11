Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr. bash Dems at GOP gala

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) entertained Republicans in Manhattan Saturday night with a range of one-liners trolling the political left on hot-button topics.

“I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed,” she said of her role at the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The controversial congresswoman was one of several high-profile conservative firebrands – including Donald Trump, Jr. and commentator Jack Posobiec – who bashed President Joe Biden, progressives and more at the annual event hosted by the New York Young Republican Club.

Others in attendance included former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Bannon, James O’Keefe of Project Veritas, and congressman-elect George Santos of Nassau County.

Greene bragged about not supporting a “single penny” to help Ukraine battle Russia while suggesting money would be better spent on attacking drug cartels in Mexico.

“They care about a country called Ukraine whose borders are far away and most of you couldn’t find it on a map,” added Green, who received an award from the club.

Her speech took a strange turn while she noted how “you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target nowadays” while bashing transgender-friendly policies in classrooms.

While known for her divisive brand of politics, Green preached unity while discussing what a GOP-controlled House might accomplish next year while lamenting how many fellow Republicans have not supported her legislative ideas.

This includes proposed legislation to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth under age 18, which Greene likened to “genital mutilation” after claiming earlier in her speech that child pornography was supposedly allowed on Twitter until billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media platform.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene snapped a photo alongside Donald Trump Jr. at the gala on Saturday night. Instagram

She then urged fellow Republicans to back former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid, despite calls from many in the party to nominate a different candidate following Republicans’ worse-than-expected performance in midterm elections.

But with the GOP taking over the House, Greene – who was stripped of committee assignments by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi following a string of controversial remarks – said she was optimistic the party would work together to “defund” the FBI along with Democratic spending priorities.

“After the past two years of suffering under Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats and voting no solidly to Joe Biden and the Democrats communist agenda, I’m going to tell you I am fired up about 222 in the House,” she said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, pictured from November, expressed her opinion on AOC getting Secret Service protection.

Donald Trump Jr, pictured in October, told the gala how he’d be in trouble if it was his laptop and not Hunter Biden’s.



Her appearance followed remarks by Donald Trump, Jr., who similarly bashed the “woke” left while expressing glee about how House Republicans might treat Hunter Biden next year.

With Musk releasing troves of data this week showing how Twitter executives decided to suppress a 2020 exclusive story by The Post about Hunter Biden’s laptop, Trump Jr. said it was one more example of how supposed conspiracy theories can turn out to be true.

“Holy s–t … if that was my laptop, I’d be in trouble,” he said.

“Hunter gets to sell art for 200 grand yesterday. So I was thinking about doing some art. I could do some finger painting like Hunter,” Trump added.

He told the friendly audience they needed to similarly speak out no matter how politically incorrect or offensive rightwing talking points might be.

“We need people to be out there unafraid,” Trump Jr. said.