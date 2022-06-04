Man’s dead body found near Times Square in NYC

An elderly man was found dead within steps of Times Square.

The body of a man in his 70s was discovered outside a pharmacy at 1430 Broadway in Times Square Saturday morning, and cops are probing the circumstances behind the creepy find.

The deceased “had a cough” before he died, said cops, who were called to the scene at 9:36 a.m.

Police investigate the scene where the body was discovered. Daniel William McKnight

The dead man “had a cough” before he died, according to cops. Daniel William McKnight

Police cordoned off the area in front of the pharmacy and placed a sheet over the unidentified corpse. A bag and a baseball style cap could be seen nearby as cops guarded the area.

The NYPD had no other details.