Man's body found in Midtown subway station, cops say

Man’s body found in Midtown subway station, cops say

by

A man’s body was found on a Manhattan subway mezzanine early Sunday, cops said.

The unconscious 56-year-old was found in the N/Q/R line station at West 49th Street and Broadway.

He was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m., police said.

Narcotics were found near the body, police said.
Michael Dalton
NYPD walking up stairs.
The body was found Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan.
Daniel William McKnight
Police taped off the subway station while investigating.
Police taped off the subway station while investigating.
Daniel William McKnight

Narcotics were found near the man’s body, according to police.

No foul play was suspected, cops said.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.