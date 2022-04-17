Man’s body found in Midtown subway station, cops say

A man’s body was found on a Manhattan subway mezzanine early Sunday, cops said.
The unconscious 56-year-old was found in the N/Q/R line station at West 49th Street and Broadway.
He was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m., police said.
Narcotics were found near the man’s body, according to police.
No foul play was suspected, cops said.
