Man’s body found in Midtown subway station, cops say

A man’s body was found on a Manhattan subway mezzanine early Sunday, cops said.

The unconscious 56-year-old was found in the N/Q/R line station at West 49th Street and Broadway.

He was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m., police said.

Narcotics were found near the body, police said. Michael Dalton

The body was found Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan. Daniel William McKnight

Police taped off the subway station while investigating. Daniel William McKnight

Narcotics were found near the man’s body, according to police.

No foul play was suspected, cops said.