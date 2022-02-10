Manhattan Trader Joe’s struck by motorist, 75, who lost control of vehicle

An elderly woman lost control of her vehicle and drove into a Trader Joe’s in Manhattan Thursday afternoon — striking a pedestrian in the process, police said.

The 75-year-old driver hit the Upper West Side grocery store at 670 Columbus Avenue around 1 p.m., according to a police spokesman.

The driver also struck a 69-year-old woman who was on the sidewalk, cops said. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in stable condition for treatment of her injuries.

NYPD officers at the scene of the accident in Manhattan. CS Muncy

The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged with a crime. CS Muncy

“I am a faithful Trader Joe’s customer here,” said a 45-year-old man who works in the area and didn’t want to be identified.

“This is like something you see in movies,” he said. “This is scary as s–t. I’m kind of sick because now I have to go somewhere else to get my snacks. I just hope everyone is safe.”

