Manhattan sushi bar Masa charging $1,000 a meal

That’s a lot of clams.

An Upper West Side sushi bar that already has a reputation for being among the country’s most expensive restaurants will soon be charging more than $1,000 per meal.

Starting in April, a prized bar seat “experience” at Masa will increase by $150, to $950, according to Columbus Circle mainstay’s reservations page. After taxes, that comes to $1,034 per customer – at that doesn’t include booze.

The pricey meal on the eatery’s “carefully crafted sushi counter” consists of six appetizers, including the restaurant’s signature Ohmi Beef Tataki, and 15 to 17 pieces of sushi based on seasonality and famed Chef Masa Takayama’s “ever-changing inspiration.”

Dinner table reservations will be spiking in April as well – from $650 to $750.

Masa has three Michelin stars. barmasanyc/Instagram

Masa, one of five restaurants in New York City with three Michelin stars, is now the only “high profile” US restaurant where dinner for one will demand $1,000 before drinks, according to Eater.

Reps did not return messages about the new pricing.

Takayama’s hike is latest in the series of upward price increases throughout the Big Apple’s high-end Japanese food scene, Eater reported.

The expensive meal will consist of six appetizers and 15 to 17 pieces of sushi. barmasanyc/Instagram

Rising food and supply chain costs — coupled with demand from foodies — have pushed the price of a luxe sushi dinner into the $400 per person range in at last seven eateries in Manhattan.