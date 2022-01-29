Manhattan model manager sues over Harvey Weinstein comparison

Harvey Weinstein’s reputation is so far down the toilet, that when a Manhattan man allegedly compared his estranged husband to the disgraced moviemaker he was slapped with a defamation lawsuit.

Jeffrey Kolsrud, director of Q Model Management, is the “Harvey Weinstein of the modeling world,” his soon-to-be ex, Franco LaCosta, told a Q employee in a phone call, Kolsrud claims in the litigation.

It’s not clear why LaCosta compared Kolsrud to Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in February 2020 after a sensational Manhattan trial. The NYPD said it has no record of complaints against Kolsrud, who contends the comparison to Weinstein has damaged his reputation.

But that’s not all, Kolsrud contends in his Manhattan Supreme Court papers.

LaCosta, who appeared in three seasons of “The Bachelor” and also worked on “The Bachelorette,” allegedly disparaged Kolsrud as a “narcissistic, sociopath” and a liar during a podcast appearance, Kolsrud says in the legal filing.

And Kolsrud is emotionally abusive, falsely claimed to have cancer and at one point lied about bleeding from his penis, LaCosta told the podcast, according to the court papers.

The November episode of “The Naked Encore” has since been removed from the show’s listings.

The couple share an adopted daughter and have been married since 2012, and are in the midst of a divorce, court records show.

It’s the second lawsuit between the star-crossed pair in recent weeks: LaCosta sued Kolsrud in December, claiming he was being denied ownership interest in their two- bedroom, $1.6 million Chelsea condo after years of helping to pay the mortgage.

“This is a very complicated case,” LaCosta said, before hanging up on a Post reporter.

Attorneys for Kolsrud didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.