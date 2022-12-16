Manhattan man stalking Anderson Cooper arrested in NYC

A hulking Manhattan man accused of stalking CNN star Anderson Cooper — at one point trying to kick down a door to grab the high-profile host — was freed on supervised release Friday after an arraignment n Manhattan Criminal Court.

Gerald Hurt, 52, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing for allegedly trying multiple times to get into the West Village home Cooper shares with Benjamin Maisani.

His obsession continued despite an order of protection against him, authorities said. Charges included criminal contempt for violating that order.

Hurt allegedly tried to shove his way into Cooper’s home at least four times since August, according to the complaint.

On Aug. 21, Hurt showed up at Cooper’s digs at 10 am, where a woman opened the door to the unhinged visitor claiming “”I have package for Anderson Cooper.,” court papers claim.

When she repeatedly asked Hurt to leave, he began screaming and moved toward the door with with “his hands up and both balled,” the court papers claim.

Then at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21, Hurt returned to find Cooper, who asked him to leave multiple times. But Hurt allegedly pushed his full weight against the front door and reach his hands around the door to try to grab Cooper, the court papers claim.

On Nov. 16 at 9:49 a.m. the crazed man was standing outside Cooper’s door, and Maisani repeatedly asked him to leave, according to the complaint.

“I am here to see Anderson Cooper,” Hurt declared, adding, “best of luck, you’re going to need it.”

Hurt then gave his number to Masiani for Cooper to contact him.

Finally, on Tuesday at 10:18 p.m., Hurt returned and again announced to Maisani, “I am here to see Anderson Cooper.”

This time, Maisani replied, “We have a restraining order against you.” But Hurt shot back — “Oh you mean the fake order?” according to the complaint.

Hurt was arrested on Dec. 15. The charges against him were not bail eligible, Manhattan prosecutors said. His next court date is Jan, 31.

A representive for Anderson Cooper declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Steven Hirsch