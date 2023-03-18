Manhattan man left blind by subway attack sues city, MTA

A Manhattan man left blind in one eye after being attacked in the subway says the city has failed to keep the transit system safe.

Chris Anguisaca, 21, was coming home from a shift at an Amazon fulfillment center in New Jersey on Feb. 14, 2022, when a crazed man on the A train suddenly accosted him.

The man approached Anguisaca and a friend and began hurling insults, calling him “Mexican,” before lunging at him and stabbing him in the left eye.

“At first he tried to, like, put it in my throat. He tried to kill me,” he said.

The assailant fled the 6 a.m. attack once the train pulled into the Dyckman Street station.

Now Anguiscaca is suing the city, the Transit Authority, and the Metropolitan Transit Authority in Manhattan Supreme Court for failing to keep the subways safe, failing to maintain adequate security cameras, and failing to have trained officers in the system.

At the time of the attack, Anguisaca had claimed cops told him subway station cameras don’t work north of 190th Street, which the MTA has denied.

Anguisaca also alleges the MTA and Transit Authority have failed to control “mentally ill and/or homeless individuals … from being a threat to passengers.”

His is the latest lawsuit to accuse subway authorities of failing to keep the trains safe.

Anguisaca is seeking unspecified damages. The MTA declined to comment on the litigation.