Manhattan leads NYC in record hate crime surge

It’s the bruise on the Big Apple.

Manhattan, with 199 bias incidents, has led the city’s record rise in hate crimes this year, NYPD statistics show. Of those, 134 occurred in Midtown’s Manhattan South precinct, according to Compstat figures through Dec. 12.

Brooklyn was next on the sobering scorecard, with 119 hate crimes, followed by Queens (102), The Bronx (44) and Staten Island (17).

Overall, the city has seen 514 hate crimes so far this year, up 98 percent from the 260 in 2020, and more than any year since 2013, when the department started a tally of hate crimes.

According to detailed NYPD data available for 481 of the crimes, 55 were felony assaults and 11 were robberies, data show.

Bias crimes against Asians rose the most out of any group, with 131 reported cases in 2021 compared to 28 the year before — a galling 368% increase.

But crimes against Jews continued to lead the hate parade, with 191 incidents in 2021, up 49 percent from the 128 in 2020.

“The increase in anti-Semitic bias incidents in our city is unacceptable and our elected leaders need to get serious about investing in real, long-term solutions,” said Leo Ferguson, director of strategic projects for Jews For Racial & Economic Justice.

“I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Wellington Chen, executive director of Chinatown’s Business Improvement District and a 50-year Big Apple resident. “We have never been so conscious that we are Asian. That is the sadness for us … It’s the opposite of what we should be.”

Wellington Chen said recent attitudes towards Asians represent a new low. Angel Chevrestt

One of the most horrifying attacks of the last year came in April, when ex-con Jarrod Powell was caught on video repeatedly kicking 61-year-old can collector Yao Pan Ma in the head in East Harlem, cops said.

The assault left Ma in a coma. Powell, 49, was busted on April 27, four days after the attack and charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault as a hate crime. He has pleaded not guilty.

The pandemic, the origins of which have been traced to Wuhan, China, has been an apparent trigger for many of the unhinged attackers, victims and eyewitnesses said.

Yao Pan Ma was left in a coma after being brutally beat.

Earlier this year, a deranged man “came straight out of nowhere, started yelling at me and told me to go back to China and to stop bringing the virus here,” said Brooklynite Trung Vuong, a 20-year-old Vietnamese native.

“He told me I wasn’t an American and called me all sorts of names — scumbag – cursing at me,” said Vuong, who didn’t report the incident to cops.

Hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation soared 193 percent, from 29 in 2020 to 85 in the same time period this year.

Trung Vuong said he was the victim of a racist verbal attack earlier this year. J.C. Rice

Anti-white crimes climbed to 20 from 10, while possible bias crimes against Hispanics rose to eight from zero the year prior. There were 12 Anti-Muslim incidents, up from four last year.

There were declines in two categories: anti-black crimes, which dropped 14 percent, to 30 from 35, and crimes motivated by “religion,” down 33 percent from 12 to 8, the NYPD reported.

BIG APPLE BIAS

Hate crimes in the city have surged 98 percent this year (514) compared to last year (260).

MOTIVATION/2021/2020

JEWISH /191/128

ASIAN/131/28

SEXUAL ORIENTATION/85/29

BLACK/30/35

WHITE/20/10

MUSLIM/14/4

GENDER/20/13

RELIGION/ 8/12

HISPANIC/8/0

ETHNIC /7/0

DISABILITY/0/0

TOTAL/514/260

Source: NYPD

BOROUGH BREAKDOWN

Manhattan 199

Brooklyn 119

Queens 102

Bronx 44

Staten Is. 17

Source: NYPD