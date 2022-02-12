Manhattan judge rejects bail and jails accused teen robber

A no-nonsense judge flatly refused a Manhattan prosecutor’s bid to treat an alleged teen robber with kid gloves — sending the youth to jail instead of putting him back on the streets.

Hunter Robinson, 16, was arraigned Saturday on robbery and grand larceny charges for a Jan. 6 incident in which he and four others — including a pair of brothers accused of firing gunshots that hit an NYPD cop — allegedly stole a fellow student’s wallet, phone, coat and whacked him in the face with a gun.

The violent group lured the victim into a stairwell before one of them pointed a gun in his face and another brandished a gun and struck him in the face with it, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

They allegedly snatched the kid’s wallet, including his ID and credit cards, along with his electronics, phone, sweatshirt, shoes and a Canada Goose coat before running off together, leaving the victim “frightened, barefoot, coatless with no way to call for help on a cold afternoon in January,” said Assistant District Attorney Mary DeCamp.

But when Decamp asked for Robinson to be released with intensive monitoring and a 6 p.m. curfew, Judge Melissa Jackson was having none of it.

“I am not granting it. I am not going to do all of that,” Jackson flatly told the prosecutor, adding, “I can’t understand why you are not asking for some form of monetary bail in a case as serious as this.”

Criminal Court Judge Melissa Jackson argued suspect Hunter Robinson did not deserve “some form of monetary bail.” Steven Hirsch

The group Robinson was allegedly with at the time of the incident included Prince and Paris Francis, who are accused of firing shots last week which struck a veteran NYPD officer in the foot. Authorities said Paris Francis was caught on surveillance video in the area of the shooting wearing a Canada Goose coat.

Gun crimes allegedly carried out by 16- and 17-year-olds have been a point of contention for City Hall, as Mayor Adams fights to change a 2017 law that raised the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18.

Suspect Paris Francis was seen wearing a Canada Goose coat while allegedly shooting off-duty officer Robert Manley.

Jackson spent nearly 22 years in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office before she was appointed to the criminal court in 2003. The Fordham University Law School grad is known for refusing to grant bail to IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011 after he was accused of raping a hotel maid, sending him to Rikers Island instead.

Robinson’s lawyer appealed to the judge to consider the teen’s background, including his good grades — As and Bs — and lack of a criminal record.

The teen, whose mother was in the courtroom and ready to take him home, is looking at college applications and earns $13 an hour cleaning classrooms before school, lawyer Nicole Jardim said.

“I understand,” Jackson said. “He’s been hanging out with the wrong people and his mother can’t control that.

“I am denying the application. I’m remanding him. He is gonna have a little taste of what’s it’s like to be charged and hanging out the wrong people.”

“You are being remanded,” she told Robinson, who is due back in court Monday.

Prince Francis and his brother Paris allegedly shot off-duty NYPD Officer Robert Manley in the foot. Steven Hirsch

“Would your Honor consider supervised release?” Jardim begged.

“No,” Jackson replied.

Robinson’s mother declined comment after the Saturday proceeding.