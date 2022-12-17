Manhattan Detention Center guards axed for drinking on the job

Three Rikers guards were fired after a city judge ruled they were drinking on the job at the Manhattan Detention Center.

City Correction Officer Sylvester Wilson was caught on surveillance video taking trips to a bathroom in the jail, known as The Tombs, to fill up two 7-Eleven coffee cups with coconut-scented liquor, which he then shared with his colleagues, Koryelle Cameron and Chanel Winfrey, administrative Judge Kevin Casey found.

The trio was caught drinking after the jail’s deputy warden received a report from a detective that the officers had been boozing on the job.

Evidence, including video footage and witness interviews, proved the trio unsuccessfully tried to cover up their June 2019 cocktails by ditching the bottle Wilson had been pouring from and lying about what had been in the coffee cup, which later tested positive for alcohol, according to the judge’s ruling released Monday.

Casey recommended Wilson be fired for drinking on the job, tampering with evidence, and using excessive force in a separate incident. He also recommended a 60-day suspension for Cameron and a 50-day suspension for Winfrey, noting her unblemished disciplinary record.

Despite the judge’s recommendation, DOC Commissioner Louis Molina told the Post all three officers were fired.

“These officers violated the city’s trust and their oath to do their jobs with integrity. Upon review of OATH’s recommendation, I decided the other two officers’ behavior and actions were unacceptable and they were terminated,” Molina said. “It is paramount that we uphold the public’s trust as public servants.”