Manhattan dentist Shunzo Ozawa talked ‘openly’ about rape: lawsuit

You apparently don’t have to pull any teeth to get this Big Apple dentist to talk about his sex life.

Madison Avenue dentist Shunzo Ozawa “spoke openly and graphically about his private sex life and particular sex acts that he enjoys,” and once told assistant Kaoru Higashi “all the patients want to hear me speak about my own desires,” she claims in a lawsuit.

He also joked about rape, talked about Japanese prostitutes and once told a female assistant to give a male patient “some pleasure,” according to the Manhattan Supreme Court filing.

Higashi was hired in August 2020, but 10 months later she was so fed up with Ozawa that she resigned, but stayed on to train her replacement, Yumi Takayama, who is also suing the dentist.

Ozawa regaled her with sexual and racist talk after learning she was married to a black man and told her she was a “traitor to her race,” Takayama claims in court papers.

He fired her just three months into the job after she went home ill from stress, Takayama claims.

The women are seeking unspecified damages.