Manhattan DA clear nearly 200 conviction based on dirty NYPD cops

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Thursday moved to scrap nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions that relied on the work of eight dirty NYPD cops who were found to have taken bribes, stolen or lied on the job.

The move was part of a review by prosecutors of cases tied to officers who were later convicted of various criminal charges, such as perjury, falsifying records, bride-taking and even drug dealing.

“While most law enforcement officials and police officers are dedicated public servants, these eight officers, who played a material role in hundreds of arrests, criminally abused their positions of power,” DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

More than half of the 188 cases — ranging from 2001 to 2016 — that the DA’s Office is seeking to get dismissed ended in fines being issued or the defendants being incarcerated, thought none are currently behind bars, prosecutors said.

Similar efforts in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens district attorneys’ offices have resulted in 600 guilty verdicts getting tossed this year.

One of the cops in the Manhattan DA’s review was ex-officer Richard Hall, who copped a plea deal for numerous counts of felony bribe receiving and official misconduct after being charged with raping a teen in a police van in 2017.

Another officer was Jason Arbeeny — a former Brooklyn cop who planted drugs on a couple back in 2007, and was sentenced to probation in 2012.

Disgraced ex-Detective Michael Foder was also named in the review. Foder lied from the stand and falsified documents in a robbery case in 2015 and 2016.

Elizabeth Felber, director of the Legal Aid Society’s wrongful conviction unit, lauded Bragg for his office’s actions and encouraged DAs to continue “to conduct these reviews on an ongoing basis and with full transparency.”

“While this moment delivers some justice and closure to these New Yorkers, they were forced to endure hardships that should have never been allowed to happen,” Felber added.