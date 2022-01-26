Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg taps ‘gun violence prevention’ czar

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Wednesday tapped the office’s first prosecutor dedicated to curbing gun violence — as state and local officials take aim at a surge in shootings crippling New York City.

The appointment of Peter Pope as the Executive Assistant District Attorney for Gun Violence Prevention comes after a series of recent high-profile shootings shook the Big Apple.

Mayor Eric Adams on Monday unveiled his own plan to crack down on illegal guns, like the one used to kill two NYPD officers in Harlem last week. On Wednesday, he took part in the first meeting of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

The creation of a new position in the DA’s Office to tackle gun crimes was in the works prior to Adams’ speech and was recommended by Bragg’s transition committee, his office said.

It follows the DA’s controversial “Day One” memo, which drew blowback from police unions, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and some politicians for being too soft on criminals.

Bragg and the commissioner met earlier this month to discuss the concerns and patch things up after publicly exchanging jabs over the policies.

Peter Pope has extensive prosecution experience under Michael Bloomberg and Eliot Spitzer’s offices. LinkedIn

The DA has applauded Adams’ focus on gun crimes and said that the issue was a “top priority” for his office.

“We will partner with all who will join us in the urgent tasks of getting drivers of crime off our streets, cutting off the flow of illegal guns, & building up community-based supports for people who are struggling,” Bragg said.

In his announcement, the DA outlined plans to “attack gun violence from every angle,” including prosecuting firearm traffickers and those who carry guns on city streets.

Gov. Kathy Hochul discussed the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns in a press appearance.

Mayor Eric Adams aims to deploy more undercover “Neighborhood Safety Teams” in the next few weeks.

Bragg also said his office was “redoubling efforts” to identify those gun-owners who have histories of domestic abuse and working with communities and officials to prevent the violence before it occurs.

He lauded Pope having “extensive experience fighting to reduce gun violence,” citing his experience as a court-appointed monitor in a case filed against out-of-state gun dealers during Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s tenure.

The veteran attorney also worked in the State Attorney General’s Office under Eliot Spitzer, who brought a failed lawsuit against gun manufacturers, importers and wholesalers.

Manhattan DA Bragg promised to focus on illegal gun distributors in his plan to “attack gun violence.” G.N. Miller

Prior to his work in private practice and in the AG’s office, Pope worked on violent crimes as a Manhattan assistant district attorney, and then as the Deputy of the Labor Racketeering Unit.

“Peter brings extensive knowledge, courage, and vision that will greatly intensify our office’s ability to combat gun violence in Manhattan,” Bragg said.