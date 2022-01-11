Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg talks policy with NYPD Commish Sewell

New Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell had “productive” talks Tuesday after publicly exchanging jabs over the DA’s controversial soft-on-crime policies.

The two leaders were joined by senior staff members “to discuss issues of mutual concern,” according to a joint statement. “The discussion was open, candid and productive.”

Without elaborating, the statement said the meeting was “to share ideas and examine policy differences that could be clarified and harmonized toward a common vision that acknowledges the need for criminal justice reform and alternatives to incarceration.”

“It was agreed that police and prosecutors would weigh the individual facts and circumstances of each case with a view toward justice and work together to keep New Yorkers safe,” the statement said. “These collaborative discussions will continue.”

The meeting came in response to Bragg’s “Day One” memo that’s faced backlash over his plans to downgrade certain felonies and limit the cases where bail or prison sentences would be sought.

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is concerned about Alvin Bragg’s new policies and how they will affect the safety of officers. Getty Images

Sewell blasted the progressive policy in an email to her nearly 35,000 police officers on Friday, saying she was “very concerned” that Bragg’s agenda would impact “your safety as police officers, the safety of the public and justice for the victims.”

Bragg responded Monday on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show,” saying that the police commissioner may have misread the memo and welcomed a meeting to address her concerns.

“I think there are some things I hope to get into the details on them that are not so,” Bragg said.