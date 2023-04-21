Man with scissors, knife shot by cops in NYC

A man in emotional distress with a pair of scissors and a knife was shot by cops in The Bronx on Friday morning, police said.

The gunfire marks the fourth police shooting in the past two weeks.

The man was shot in the shoulder and wounded on Washington Avenue between East 163rd and East 164th streets in Morrisania around 9:15 a.m., according to police.





Police sources said the man refused multiple commands to drop the scissors and knife.

Cops shot three times, sources said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is stable.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.