Man who allegedly killed girlfriend did it ‘in a rage’: complaint

A Bronx man who allegedly slit his girlfriend’s throat said he committed the heinous killing “in a rage,” according to a criminal complaint that was revealed as he was ordered held without bail Monday.

Nashan Walsh, 35, was picked up by police Saturday and charged with murdering mother-of-two Bjana James, 37, inside her East 147th Street apartment in the Bronx’s Betances Houses, according to cops.

Nashan Walsh allegedly stabbed and killed his girlfriend Bjana James “in a rage” in her Bronx apartment. Family photo

James’ brother discovered her with a knife wound to her throat, police said. She was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

“I’m currently staying with my girlfriend at 400 East 147,” Walsh told investigators upon arrest, according to his criminal complaint.

“I stabbed her a couple of times in a rage,” he allegedly added. “In the neck. She was on the couch.”

Walsh was remanded, with his next court date set for Thursday.

Relatives who gathered for a vigil outside James’ apartment on Saturday revealed that James had told a family member earlier in the week that her boyfriend was acting strange and that she feared for her life.

James stopped replying to texts on Wednesday night, the relatives said.

It was not immediately clear if Walsh is the boyfriend the relative was referring to.

“She basically was texting her [relative] the day it happened like, ‘I’m scared. He’s gonna kill me. I’m scared for my life. He is bugging out,’ ” a cousin, who gave her name as Shelly, had told The Post.

“He left the house. She wrote back… ‘He’s here, he’s back,’ and ever since she wrote that, we didn’t hear from her again.”

Walsh was charged with murdering James in her apartment at the Betances Houses in the Bronx. Tomas E. Gaston

City workers removing the body of James after the murder on March 19, 2022. Tomas E. Gaston

By Friday, concerned family members decided to go to James’ apartment — which was left open. That’s when her brother discovered the grisly scene.

Walsh has 11 prior unsealed arrests dating back to 1995 – mostly for robbery and assault, police said.

He has a history as both the perpetrator and victim of domestic violence, cops said.

It is unclear whether James was involved in any of the previous incidents.