Man tries to rape woman on NYC subway train

A man tried to rape a 21-year-old woman on a Lower Manhattan subway train Wednesday morning, police said.

The sicko randomly attacked the victim aboard a northbound E train that was approaching the Canal Street station at about 10:20 a.m., according to cops.

He first slid his hand under her pants and the woman quickly rose up from her seat to flee the suspect, police said.

But the creep grabbed ahold of her and shoved her into the corner of the train car before he tried to rape her, according to police.

Police are still searching for the man who tried to rape a 21-year-old woman on the E train Wednesday morning.

It wasn’t clear if the woman fought off her attacker, but he eventually fled the train at the Canal Street station, cops said.

He was still on the loose later Wednesday.

The woman was treated at the scene.