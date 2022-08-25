Man tortured and robbed in NYC after answering sex ad: DA

A 59-year-old man was lured to a Queens hotel room on the false promise of sex only to be tortured for hours by two suspects who then robbed him, prosecutors said Thursday.

The victim arrived at Hotel Ninety Five outside JFK Airport in Jamaica on Aug. 6, and paid 19-year-old Destiny Lebron for sex after responding to a prostitution ad, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

But the twisted beatdown began as soon as the victim began to undress, according to Katz.

The duo lured their victim to Hotel Ninety Five in Jamaica, police said. Google Maps

Lebron allegedly threw bleach in her victim’s face before opening the door to let in her alleged accomplice, 22-year-old Gil Iphael.

Iphael charged the victim, covered his head with a blanket and began punching him while demanding his cash, Katz said.

The two delinquents confiscated the man’s car keys, phone and wallet, officials said.

District Attorney Melinda Katz said the couple threw bleach in their victim’s face, burned him with a curling iron and held him against his will for hours. Brigitte Stelzer

When the man refused to unlock his phone, Lebron allegedly burned him with a curling iron until he gave in, according to prosecutors.

The duo tried to steal the man’s money by transferring it electronically before making multiple trips to the ATM to withdraw funds instead, the DA said.

The alleged torture continued for hours.

Katz alleged the abuse was psychological, too. Iphael allegedly led his victim to believe he had a gun while threatening to kill him. And both suspects allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s family if he went to the police.

The threats ultimately didn’t work — the victim called 911 when he was free of his assailants, police said.

Lebron, of Brooklyn, and Iphael, of Valley Stream, Long Island, were indicted Wednesday on 22 counts, including kidnapping, robbery and assault.

“As alleged, the defendants pounced on the unsuspecting man, held him against his will and severely beat and terrorized him over several hours,” Katz said in a statement. “This kind of lawlessness is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Both defendants are in custody and face very serious charges.”

Lebron and Iphael face 25 years in prison, if convicted.