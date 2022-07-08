Man throws elderly woman to the ground in NYC, cops say

A man threw an elderly woman to the ground when a spat turned violent in Queens, cops said.

The 70-year-old victim got into an argument with a man around 8:15 p.m. June 27 on 35th Avenue near 79th Street in Jackson Heights when the conflict escalated, authorities said.

The suspect then threw the senior to the ground, police said.

The suspected attacker fled on foot following the incident. DCPI

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, with injuries to her elbows and knees, cops said.

The attacker, shown in surveillance footage released late Thursday wearing a light blue polo shirt, blue and white shorts and sunglasses on his head, fled on foot after the assault.

The nature of the dispute leading up to the attack was unclear Friday.