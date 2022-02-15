Man threatens woman with sharp object, grabs wallet on NYC train

A thief threatened a woman with a “sharp object” and swiped her wallet on a Bronx train, cops said.

The 26-year-old victim was on a northbound 4 train at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 24 when the suspect pointed the object at the victim’s stomach, police said.

“Don’t move,” he allegedly threatened her. “Be quiet.”

New York police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a woman’s phone and wallet off of a subway platform on January 24, 2022. DCPI

The victim was on a northbound 4 train at 4:20 p.m. on January 24, 2022. when the suspect pointed the object at the victim’s stomach. DCPI

The thief told the victim not to move and to be quiet. DCPI

Then he grabbed her wallet, which held various credit cards and identification, cops said.

He got off the train at the elevated station at East 183rd Street and Jerome Avenue, police said.

Footage released Monday night shows him walking on the platform, looking through the wallet.

Police are still searching for the suspect.