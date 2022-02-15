The Hamden Journal

Man threatens woman with sharp object, grabs wallet on NYC train

A thief threatened a woman with a “sharp object” and swiped her wallet on a Bronx train, cops said. 

The 26-year-old victim was on a northbound 4 train at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 24 when the suspect pointed the object at the victim’s stomach, police said. 

“Don’t move,” he allegedly threatened her. “Be quiet.”

Then he grabbed her wallet, which held various credit cards and identification, cops said. 

He got off the train at the elevated station at East 183rd Street and Jerome Avenue, police said. 

Footage released Monday night shows him walking on the platform, looking through the wallet. 

Police are still searching for the suspect.

