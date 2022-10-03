Man terrorizes woman, young sons with knife near Central Park Carousel

A man terrorized a woman and her two young sons with a knife near the Central Park Carousel on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Damien Greene-Ayala, 30, displayed the blade and menaced the 27-year-old woman and her boys, 9 and 6, as they tried to purchase tickets to the carousel around 2 p.m., cops said.

Damien Greene-Ayala, 30, of Queens was busted for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child, among other raps. Robert Miller

Greene-Ayala of Queens was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, authorities said.