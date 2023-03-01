Man takes American Airlines bus from JFK Airport on 3-borough joyride: cops

A man stole an American Airlines bus from JFK Airport early Wednesday and took it on a joyride through three boroughs before he was busted, authorities said.

Burshawn Quildon, 43, hopped inside the employee bus, which was left unattended and idling in Lot 12 of the airport, just before 2 a.m., and drove off, cops said.

Quildon was whizzing down the Grand Central Parkway when an eagle-eyed airport employee spotted the stolen bus and called 911, cops said.

It’s unclear if Quildon knew he had been spotted — but he continued driving into Manhattan and weaved his way along the FDR Drive before crossing over the Brooklyn Bridge, authorities said.

Police did not chase Quildon during his joyride, but they were in place to safely pull him over just over the bridge, at Cadman Plaza West, cops said.





Cops stopped Quildon in downtown Brooklyn after the three-borough joyride. Seth Gottfried

No injuries were reported.

The entire pre-dawn excursion spanned about 17 miles.





Quildon has a criminal record, but hasn’t been busted since 2015, authorities said. Seth Gottfried

Quildon, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, cops said.

He is “known to the department” and has mostly a domestic violence background, police said.

He was last arrested in 2015 for a domestic-related robbery, cops said.