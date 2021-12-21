Man struck, critically injured by MTA bus in Queens
A man was struck and critically injured by an MTA bus in Queens on Tuesday night, authorities said.
The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was hit by the bus at the intersection of Broadway and 73rd Street in Jackson Heights at about 7:20 p.m., according to the NYPD.
The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
Police said the bus driver remained on scene.
